Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said they are trying to locate an elk caught on camera with a car tire around its neck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted video showing the bull elk wandering around while wearing the car tire like a necklace.

The department said the footage was captured by a trail camera and rescuers have been unable to locate the elk.

"We would love to catch up with him and free him of that tire," the tweet said.

Jason Clay, Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said the elk has twice been caught on the trail camera in the Arapahoe/Roosevelt National Forest near Conifer.

"It kind of makes you shake your head. One, how does it get on there?" Clay told KDVR-TV.

He said wildlife officials are often confronted with similar situations involving elk.

"We see it too often whether it's you know a hammock, caught up in it, Christmas lighting, roping, tire around its neck. Unfortunately it happens quite a bit here in Colorado," Clay said.