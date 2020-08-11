Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A search and rescue dive team in Utah came to the assistance of a woman who lost her diamond wedding ring at the bottom of a reservoir.

Lindsay Bowen of Midway said she and her family were taking on a floating obstacle course at Deer Creek Reservoir when her ring, which was designed by her husband and contained an heirloom diamond from her grandmother, slipped off her finger.

Advertisement

"I knew it just dropped, and it was probably 15 to 20 feet deep," Bowen told KSTU-TV.

Bowen said her husband tried diving for the ring, but had no luck.

She posted a plea for help on a local Facebook page, offering to pay $100 to a diver willing to search the bottom of the reservoir.

The post came to the attention of Wasatch County Search and Rescue's dive team, who volunteered to help.

"They went out for two hours and dove on their own time. They're volunteers, and they just dove and dove and they couldn't find it," Bowen said.

She said it took two dives over the course of eight days before a team member surfaced with the ring.

Bowen said the dive team refused her offered reward.

"They were just happy to help and I was just so happy to be in a community that takes care of each other like that," Bowen said. "That memory for me, of people doing good and being recognized for good, I think that's my favorite part."

She said the team members searching for her ring also found multiple phones and Apple Watches that they were able to return to their owners.