Aug. 11 (UPI) -- An emu that escaped from her owner's property in England has been captured after wandering loose for nearly a week.

Victoria Elizabeth Robinson-Hewitt said in a Facebook post Monday that the emu, named Ethel, had been captured and returned to owner Kerry Dobson.

Dobson had earlier put out a public plea for locals in the Doncaster area to keep an eye out for the 6-foot bird, which escaped from her owner's property Thursday.

Dobson said Ethel was likely confused and frightened after being chased away from local fields during recent sightings.

Police and RSPCA officers had been following-up on sightings of the bird in recent days.