Insurance comparison website The Zebra announced it is offering employees a $300 stipend to adopt a new dog or cat. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Texas-based company that provides insurance comparison services announced employees are being offered a $300 stipend to adopt pets.

The Zebra, which bills itself as "the nation's leading insurance comparison site," said it has begun offering employees $300 to help cover adoption fees for "welcoming a new cat or dog into their family."

"To the company's knowledge, this is the first policy of its kind to be offered by an employer," the website said.

The company said employees are also encouraged to take paid time off -- "pawternity leave" -- to help their new pet settle into their new home.

The Zebra said six employees have claimed the $300 pet adoption stipend.