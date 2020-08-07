Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Medical staff members at a hospital in the Philippines found themselves dealing with an unusual non-medical emergency Friday morning -- a large lizard loose in the building.

A video filmed Friday morning at Daanbantayan District Hospital, on Cebu island, shows the staff and other workers chasing after and fleeing from a large monitor lizard that made its way into the facility.

A security guard armed with a broom is seen in the footage attempting to chase the lizard out of the building.

Witnesses said the lizard was not harmed in the chase and eventually made its way back outside.

The Philippines is home to several different varieties of monitor lizards. It was unclear which type of lizard visited the hospital Friday.