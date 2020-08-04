Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A New Mexico woman who arrived home to find a large snake in her driveway called authorities for help when the reptile slithered up into the wheel well of her truck.

Yolanda Borunda said she arrived home from getting dinner with her family Sunday night when she spotted what she suspected to be a snake in her driveway.

"I got out of my vehicle to see if it's in the road and sure enough it had slithered into the tire of my white truck that I have in my driveway," Borunda told KRQE-TV.

Borunda said she got close enough to confirm that the object she spotted was indeed a snake and snapped some photos before calling Animal Control for assistance.

Animal Control doesn't respond after hours, so the Roswell Police Department dispatched some officers to capture the snake, which was identified as a python.

"When the RPD personnel arrived, the python moved into the vehicle's engine. Eventually, one of the sergeants was able to remove the snake from the engine and turn it over to Animal Services," the police department said in a Facebook post.

Borunda posted on Facebook in the hopes of finding the owner of the apparent escaped pet. Animal Services said the snake will be put up for adoption if it is not claimed within four days.