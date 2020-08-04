Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A shocked resident of a Philippines city captured video of an ostrich running loose through a residential subdivision.

Dino Rivera, a resident of Mapayapa Village in Quezon City, posted a video to Facebook showing the ostrich running down a busy road near his home.

Advertisement

"I have seen weird things in my life but this one ranks up there," Rivera wrote.

Witnesses said the ostrich was captured by local authorities shortly after the video was recorded. One resident reported there were actually two ostriches on the loose, and both were safely captured.