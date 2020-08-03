Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service in California shared photos of a vehicle that was broken into and ransacked by an unusual burglary suspect -- a hungry bear.

The U.S. Forest Service in Lake Tahoe said a bear broke into the parked vehicle at Bayview Trailhead by breaking through a back window.

Advertisement

The Forest Service said the bear ransacked the inside of the vehicle, which contained food items and trash that likely attracted the animal's attention to the vehicle.

"Before heading out, remove any food, trash, scented items from your vehicle or this could happen to you," the Forest Service tweeted.