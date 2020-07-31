July 31 (UPI) -- A pair of Ontario paramedics came to the rescue of a skunk struggling to free itself from a cup stuck over its head.

Katelyn Knaap and Mary Schermel, paramedics with the Simcoe County Paramedic Service, said they were returning from a call in Barrie about 3:30 a.m. when they spotted a small animal in apparent distress at the side of the road.

The women said they initially kept driving, but decided to turn back and check on the animal's welfare.

They said they returned to find the animal, a skunk, was running through the road with a Tim Hortons cup stuck over its head.

Knaap donned protective gear in case the skunk sprayed and removed the cup while Schermel filmed video.

The paramedics said the skunk ran off after the rescue without spraying.