July 31 (UPI) -- A leopard escaped from a game preserve in South Africa and was spotted wandering through streets and residential yards before being recaptured.

The SPCA in Waltloo said the leopard escaped from a game preserve through a hole in a fence that is believed to have been cut by poachers.

Advertisement

Residents in Klipgat, north of Pretoria, captured video of the leopard wandering through roadways and yards in the community.

Police located the leopard hiding under a car on a resident's property and the SPCA brought a veterinarian to the scene to use a tranquilizer dart on the animal.

The leopard was safely recaptured without any injuries to the animal or local residents.

The SPCA said an investigation into the escape is ongoing.