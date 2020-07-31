July 31 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Colorado came to the rescue of three bear cubs that wound up trapped inside a commercial dumpster.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a late night call from a member of the public who reported finding the cubs trapped in the trash receptacle.

Advertisement

"The caller reported that when they approached the dumpster, the angry mom was guarding her babies and wouldn't let anyone near," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies arrived to find the dumpster's lid was closed and it was surrounded on all sides by a metal fence.

"Deputies worked together to keep an eye on mom while safely flipping open the dumpster lids," the post said. "Two cubs immediately scrambled out while a third, affectionately referred to as 'sweet pea' in the video, needed a little extra help to rejoin the family."