July 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in a Chicago suburb said a 3 1/2-foot alligator was captured after being spotted swimming in a local lake.

The Lynwood Fire Department said firefighters and police officers responded to Lake Lynwood on Wednesday morning after members of the public reported a large reptile swimming in the water.

Advertisement

A Chicago Herpetological Society expert with experience capturing alligators was summoned to the lake and the gator was safely captured Thursday.

The alligator, dubbed Alex by locals, will be quarantined for 30 days before being relocated to a new home at a licensed reptile park.

It was unclear how the alligator ended up in the lake.