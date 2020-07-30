July 30 (UPI) -- A United Arab Emirates soccer player broke a Guinness World Record when she completed 86 "hotstepper" ball control tricks in 1 minute.

Areej Al Hammadi, a local soccer star in the MENA region, attempted the record for the "hotstepper" trick, which involves using the feet to bounce the soccer ball on the ground while keeping it under control, and managed 86 in 1 minute, smashing the previous record of 56.

Al Hammadi, who also plays for the UAE National Football Team, said she wants to see women's soccer gain the same popularity as men's soccer in the country.

"Courage to pursue your own goals is a key, but with focus and commitment everything is possible if you have the will to do it," she said. "I aim to contribute to my country's improvement of women's representation at all levels of the game by challenging discrimination with hopes for big improvements in the sport industry globally."

The athlete said she only practiced the trick for about a week before attempting the record.

"COVID-19 curfew had a massive impact on the sports industry, from gym closures to teams stopped from group training, but I wanted to do something special. I managed to break the record following a week of practice but wanted to raise the bar on this record title to keep it, at least for a while," Al Hammadi said.