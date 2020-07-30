July 30 (UPI) -- A pair of bison escaped from a ranch in Washington state and went for a 3-mile walk through residential neighborhoods.

Spokane police said the bison, named Hazel and Baxter, managed to get through the fence on their owner's property in the upper South Hill area Wednesday morning.

The bison went for a stroll through 3 miles of Spoke neighborhoods before police and the animals' owners were able to corral them in an Underhill Park baseball diamond and load them onto a trailer.

Some residents shared doorbell camera footage of the bison wandering through their yards.