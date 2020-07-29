July 29 (UPI) -- Police in an Alberta city said they were led on a 90-minute foot chase through residential streets and alleyways when a loose steer was spotted wandering through neighborhoods.

The City of Red Deer said RCMP officers chased the loose steer for 90 minutes as it fled through yards and roads in the Vanier Woods, Lonsdale and Lancaster areas.

"My guess is it wandered in from a nearby farm, but exactly where it came from is still unknown," said Kevin Duval, municipal enforcement officer with Alberta Animal Services. "This kind of thing doesn't happen very often. It happens here and there but it's pretty rare that a big animal like this comes into the city."

The steer was eventually captured safely, Duval said.

"We just made a human wall essentially, us and members of the RCMP, and he came into a back yard and then walked out and straight into the trailer," he said.

The steer was transported to a safe location while officials attempt to identify its owner.