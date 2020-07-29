A pair of British women broke a Guinness World Record when they circumnavigated the globe on a tandem bicycle in 263 days, 8 hours and 7 minutes. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 29 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a pair of British women broke the record for fastest circumnavigation by tandem bicycle when they crossed the globe in 263 days, 8 hours and 7 minutes.

The record-keeping organization said Cat Dixon, 54, and Raz Marsden, 55, began their attempt in Oxford, England, on June 29, 2019, and cycled an average 80-100 miles per day on their tandem bike before arriving in London on March 18, 2020.

The trip took the two women through France, Monaco, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia, Greece, Turkey, Georgia, India, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, United States of America, Mexico, Morocco, Spain and Gibraltar.

The women, who raised more than $50,000 for charity, not only broke the female version of the record, they also surpassed the male version of 281 days, which was set by fellow Britons Lloyd Edward Collier and Louis Paul Snellgrove.

Guinness announced the new record as part of the run-up to Guinness World Records Day, scheduled for Nov. 18. The theme of this year's event, which encourages members of the public to set their own world records, is "Discover Your World."