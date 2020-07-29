July 29 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina said an expert trapper was summoned to a beach when a baby alligator made an unusual visit to the ocean.

The Pawleys Island Police Department tweeted video showing the small alligator attracting a crowd of curious beach-goers Tuesday when it put in an unexpected appearance in the sand.

"We had an unusual visitor to the beach a little while ago," the tweet said.

The department said the alligator was wrangled by the local "Gator Lady," Carolina Exterminators business owner Rachel Lankford.

"As a healthy juvenile he will be released into a natural habitat," the police department said.