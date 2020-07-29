July 29 (UPI) -- A male giraffe at the Australia Zoo has been declared the world's tallest living giraffe by Guinness World Records, standing at a height of 18 feet, 8 inches.

Bindi Irwin, whose family owns the zoo in Beerwah, Queensland, announced on social media that the giraffe, named Forest, has been officially recognized as the world's tallest by Guinness.

"Our sweetheart Forest has officially made it into the Guinness World Records for being the tallest living giraffe! We are so proud of our towering guy, he has such a wonderful heart," Irwin wrote in a Facebook post.

Forest, part of the zoo's giraffe breeding program, has fathered 12 calves born at the facility, with another calf expected to be born soon.