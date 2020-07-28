July 28 (UPI) -- A 99-year-old California woman broke two Guinness World Records when she piloted a plane and gave a flight lesson in the air.

Robina Asti, 99, was named the world's oldest flight instructor and active pilot after she gave her final flight lesson Sunday at NextGen Flight Academy at Riverside Municipal Airport.

"I love getting people to experience what it's like to lift off this Earth," Asti told KABC-TV. "It is so good."

Asti said she wanted to show that senior citizens are still capable of making valuable contributions.

The flight instructor took the world's oldest pilot record from an Iowa man who flew a plane at the age of 98.