July 28 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said drivers faced an unusual traffic hazard when a boat came loose from its trailer and ended up partially blocking the road.

Trooper John Bryant, public information officer for the WSP District 6, said the boat fell from its trailer while traveling Monday on U.S. 97, just north of Blewett Pass.

Photos tweeted by Bryant show the boat left a long skid mark on the road before coming to a rest perpendicular across a lane of traffic.

"Failure to secure boat with tie downs and safety chains results in a blocked lane, damage to the boat, a tow bill and a ticket for failing to secure a load," Bryant wrote.