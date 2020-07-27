July 27 (UPI) -- A St. Bernard, a breed of dog famous for conducting mountain rescues, was the subject of a rescue when the canine collapsed on England's highest mountain.

The Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team said in a Facebook post the owners of the dog, named Daisy, contacted rescuers to report the St. Bernard had collapsed and appeared to be experiencing pain in her hind legs while descending Scafell Pike in northwest England.

The team said it took a 16 group members about five hours to successfully bring Daisy back to where her owners could transport her in a vehicle.

"Daisy's owners were able to keep her well-hydrated and fed until team members were able to get on scene with a stretcher to help get them moving again quickly as the weather was due to deteriorate later that evening," the rescue team said.

The team carried the 121-pound dog, who the post said had "a hard start in life" before being rescued by her owners just a few months ago, down the mountain on the stretcher.

Daisy was "back to her usual high spirits" after a good night's sleep, the rescue team said.

"She apparently feels a bit guilty and slightly embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around their necks," the team wrote.