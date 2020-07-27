July 27 (UPI) -- An overturned tractor-trailer created an unusual traffic hazard Monday morning when it spilled beer all over the New Jersey side of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Police said the tractor-trailer driver lost control about 6 a.m. Monday on Route 676 southbound, just across the Ben Franklin Bridge from Pennsylvania, and the vehicle landed on its side.

Officials said the truck was carrying a load of beer, which spilled across the roadway.

Crews were on scene to clean up the mess.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.