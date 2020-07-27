July 27 (UPI) -- A loose kangaroo was captured by veterinarians more than two months after it escaped from a zoo on a Norwegian island.

Veterinarian Tore Hausken said the kangaroo was shot with a tranquilizer dart Sunday and transported back to the Haugeland Zoo, where the marsupial had escaped from its enclosure in May.

Advertisement

Bernt Kai Velde, owner of the Haugeland Zoo, confirmed the kangaroo has returned to the facility, but declined further comment.

The kangaroo had been spotted numerous times during its two months on the loose, including a sighting by a local elementary school class that had just finished studying a unit about Australia.