Norwegian artist Kjell Elvis broke a Guinness World Record in Oslo by singing songs made famous by Elvis Presley for 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds. Photo by Fredrik Hagen/EPA-EFE

July 27 (UPI) -- A Norwegian Elvis Presley impersonator broke a Guinness World Record by performing the famed singer's catalog for 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds.

Kjell Henning Bjornstad, 52, aka Kjell Elvis, started performing Thursday at a bar in Oslo, and continued to sing until he reached his goal of 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds on Saturday.

Bjornstad had previously broken the record for longest Elvis Presley singing marathon in 2003, but his record was broken the next year by German singer Thomas "Curtis" Gathje, whose record of 43 hours, 11 minutes and 11 seconds stood until being challenged by Bjornstad this month.

The singer, who was left hoarse following his successful Guinness World Record attempt, said it was the last time he will attempt a singing marathon world record.