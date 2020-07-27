An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot of nearly $1.5 million revealed she previously collected a prize of a "few hundred thousand" dollars a few years earlier. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

July 27 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who collected a nearly $1.5 million lottery prize was no stranger to luck -- she won a major jackpot a few years earlier.

The South Gippsland woman told The Lott officials she was elated to discover her entry in Saturday's TattsLotto drawing was one of 10 to score a division one prize of $1,428,800.

"I don't know how to feel. I haven't come down off cloud nine yet. I'm still floating around," the woman said. "It's a good feeling. I think I'll be numb for a little while yet."

The woman said she has played the TattsLotto drawing every week since it began, and her latest brush with luck wasn't her first.

"This is actually the second time I've won a major prize. A few years ago now, I won a few hundred thousand in division one," she said. "I consider myself very lucky. I'm very lucky, indeed."

The winner said she plans to continue to play TattsLotto in the hopes of winning a third time.