July 24 (UPI) -- A Florida TV news reporter said she will be "forever grateful" to a sharp-eyed viewer whose email led to the discovery that she has thyroid cancer.

Victoria Price, a reporter for WFLA-TV, said she received an email in June from a viewer who expressed concern for Price's health.

"Hi. Just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of yourself," the viewer wrote.

Price said her primary care physician performed some tests that ruled out hypothyroidism and she was referred to a specialist.

The reporter was able to see a specialist Tuesday at Tampa General Hospital and was told that she has thyroid cancer spreading to her lymph nodes.

Price said she is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday to remove her thyroid and lymph nodes. She wrote that she expects to be back at work in about a week "if all goes well."

Price said she sent an email to the viewer who pointed out her neck lump to thank them, but she has yet to receive a response.

"If you're reading this, don't feel obligated to write back. You've already done so much more than you may realize," Price wrote.

She said she will be "forever grateful" for the viewer taking the time to send the email.