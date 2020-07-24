July 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain responded to a park where a fallow deer was found with its antlers tangled in a climbing rope.

The RSPCA said members of the public contacted the organization to report the buck's antlers were tangled in a climbing rope suspended from a tree at Hilston Park in Monmouthshire, Wales.

The deer's attempts to free itself only resulted in the animal swinging from the rope by its antlers.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans and animal welfare officer Rohan Barker shot the deer with a tranquilizer dart and disentangled the rope from the animal's antlers once it was unconscious.

The drugs wore off after about 20 minutes and the deer was released in a safe spot near the scene.