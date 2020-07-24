July 24 (UPI) -- The elderly owners of a laundromat in Taiwan have become unlikely social media stars thanks to an Instagram account where they model clothes that have been left behind by customers.

Chang Sho-Er, 84, and husband Wan Ji, 83, became viral celebrities in Taiwan and internationally after their grandson, Reef Chang, set up an Instagram account to show off the photos he snapped of his grandparents modeling at their business, Mansu's Laundry Shop, in Taichung.

Reef Chang acts as the photographer and stylist for his grandparents, whose clothing in the photos is composed of items that have been left behind by customers over the years. He said he wanted to show that his elderly family members could still be youthful and fashionable.

Wan Ji said he was shocked to see how popular the photos became, with the Instagram account amassing more than 170,000 followers in under a month.

"I didn't think people would like it," Wan Ji told CNN.

The couple said they are glad to be able to bring people joy online.

"My grandson is very creative," Chang Sho-Er told The New York Times. "His creativity has made us happy, and other people, too."