July 23 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Russian bar were recording when a cash-obsessed kitten made two attempts to run off with stacks of cash.

The Pivbar CCCP in Anapa, Krasnodar Krai, shared surveillance camera footage to Instagram showing the kitten running through the pub with a bundle of banknotes.

The feline drops the stack of money before making it out of the bar's main room, and the cash is grabbed by a human before the kitten can return for the cash.

A second video recorded just a short time later shows the kitten successfully run off with a stack of cash -- but bar employees said the second heist involved a stack of obsolete currency kept by the business for decoration purposes.

The bar said the kitten was recently adopted by bar owner Nadezhda Vodolazskaya, 37, who found the feline abandoned in a box. The cat, named Masyana, has a fascination with money, employees said.

Vodolazskaya said workers are being instructed to keep the cash box secured to make sure Masyana doesn't succeed in making off with any of the business' profits.