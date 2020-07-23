July 23 (UPI) -- A visitor to a South Carolina state park captured video showing a trio of law-abiding alligators using a crosswalk to make their way across a road.

Bill Angell posted a video to Facebook showing the three alligators using a crosswalk at Huntington Beach State Park so they could swim in a nearby body of water.

The footage shows a crowd of amused onlookers gathered to watch the gators being responsible pedestrians.

Huntington Beach State Park is on the state's coast and is known to be home to numerous alligators, as well as other wildlife.