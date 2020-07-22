July 22 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man said he is unraveling the mystery of a message in a bottle that he believes traveled all the way from England.

Todd Ricci of South Kingstown said he was walking along the shore in Jamestown when he spotted a glass bottle among the rocks.

"It's old wavy glass with bubbles in it," Ricci told WJAR-TV. "It was a message in a bottle, the area I found it in, it's just rocks. I was amazed when I went down there it wasn't broken."

Ricci said the letter, addressed to "Reena," appears to be about a friend who had recently died.

"It refers to her friend who was sick. She passed away and she wrote the letter, I guess, after the girl passed away as a farewell type of thing," Ricci said. "At first, I thought it was nothing. Then, the more I broke it down and read it, I kind of was just like, 'It's not from here, the terminology.'"

He said he believes the letter originated in England.

"Pretty much all the research I've done points to England, Europe," he said. "The word 'canteen' is used, it opens up with the girl talking about the opening of her mother's garden, which I found out is pretty much over there like an art show. The word 'cheery' is used and she refers to her mom as 'mum' all the time."

Ricci said the note did not include a date, so he doesn't know when it was thrown into the water, and did not list any contact information for its author.

Ricci shared photos of the bottle and the letter on social media in the hopes of locating the author.

"I really would love to find the person who wrote it, if they're still around and give it back to them. Otherwise, I'll probably throw it back at some point," he said.