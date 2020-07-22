July 22 (UPI) -- A Frank Lloyd Wright cottage once slated for demolition in the Chicago suburbs was loaded onto wheeled dollies and rolled about four blocks to its new home.

The Booth Cottage, built in 1913 as a temporary home for Wright's lawyer, Sherman Booth, resided at 239 Franklin Road in Glencoe for over a century before the property was purchased by new owners who wanted to have the structure demolished.

Supporters raised $300,000 in a campaign to save the historic cottage, and the building was loaded onto dollies by a house moving company Tuesday for the four-block journey to its new home at the Glencoe Park District's Park 7N.

Village officials said the cottage will be converted into a museum.