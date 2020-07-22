July 22 (UPI) -- Residents of an Arizona neighborhood said they were shocked to see a flock of bighorn sheep parading through their neighborhood after being displaced by a wildfire.

Locals on the northeast side of Tucson said they were surprised Tuesday when the flock of about 14 bighorn sheep came strolling through their roads and yards.

Advertisement

"It's very unusual," Bill Eckland, who captured video of the sheep taking a break in his back yard, told KVOA-TV. "This morning they were right here at these outcrops and they were there for a while."

Eckland said he saw a single bighorn sheep wandering the area about five years ago, but the neighborhood has otherwise been free of sheep during his years in the neighborhood.

Wildlife officials said the sheep, along with other animals, were displaced by the recent Bighorn Fire. The fire burned across more than 119,500 acres in the Santa Catalina Mountains, but no human injuries or property damage were reported.

Mark Hart, spokesman for Arizona Game and Fish Department, said the sheep will likely return to their habitat once firefighting efforts have ended.

"We don't think their habitat is ruined, we think they are disturbed by people in the area," Hart said.