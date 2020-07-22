July 22 (UPI) -- A Polish sculptor captured a Guinness World Record when he created a 5-foot-long sculpture of the RMS Titanic from amber.

Tomasz Oldziejewski of Sztutowo said he worked for 12-14 hours a day for about a month to create the amber sculpture of the Titanic, the ship that famously sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage from Belfast, Northern Ireland, to the United States.

The resulting sculpture has now been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's largest amber sculpture.

The replica ship is on display alongside some of Oldziejewski's other works at the Municipal Cultural Center in Stegna, Poland.