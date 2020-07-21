July 21 (UPI) -- A New Zealand charity broke a Guinness World Record when a team of chefs cooked up a giant chocolate lamington -- a spongy layered desert.

Auckland charity Cook's Night Off teamed with the Creative Edge Food Co. to combine 13,000 eggs with 1,433 pounds of sugar and 1,102.31 pounds of flour into a spongy cake that was then layered with chocolate and coconut to create the giant lamington.

The attempt, which coincided with World Lamington Day, ended with the dessert weighing in at 6,106.8 pounds.

The lamington officially was recognized as larger than the previous Guinness record, a 5,205-pound lamington cooked up by Australian bakery Quality Desserts and the Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce in 2011.

Some of the record-breaking lamington was distributed to spectators Tuesday, while the rest will be donated to the Auckland City Mission for distribution, organizers said.