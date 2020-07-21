A North Carolina man said winning $100 from a scratch-off lottery ticket marked the beginning of a two-week winning streak that included two $1,000 prizes and a $100,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a streak of good luck led to his winning lottery prizes of $100, $1,000, $1,000 and finally $100,000 in a single two-week period.

Frank Drum Jr. of Lincolnton told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his winning streak began with a scratch-off ticket that cost him only $2.

Advertisement

"I won $100 on the little $2 Lots of $100's ticket first," Drum said. "Then I used that $100 to buy one $25 ticket, hit $1,000 and then I went in on a Friday, bought another $25 ticket and won another $1,000. It was a lot of good luck."

Drum's good luck continued Thursday, when he stopped at Kingsway in Lincolnton and used some of his winnings to buy a $20 Ruby Red 7's ticket and a pair of $5 scratch-offs.

The $20 ticket ended up being a $100,000 winner.

Drum said his wife called him only moments later to ask him to run an extra errand.

"I said 'I need to come home,'" he recalled. "And she said, 'No, I need you to go do this.' So, I said, 'Look, I won $100,000!' And she goes, 'No, you didn't!' and hung up on me. She thought I was lying to her!"

Drum claimed his winnings Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He said he and his wife are going to use the jackpot to pay off their bills.

"We're gonna put a little back in savings," Drum said. "Then, when all the COVID-19 is over, we'll take a week's vacation. It's been a blessing for us. This is definitely going to make life a lot better."