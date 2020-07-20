July 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said a yellow turtle caught on camera in a village is a rare find that might be the first of its kind to be rescued.

The Indian Forest Service was contacted Sunday when the small yellow turtle was rescued by residents of Sujanpur village, Balasore district.

Susanta Nanda, a Forest Service officer, shared video of the turtle on Twitter.

Wildlife Warden Bhanoomitra Acharya said the turtle's color was extremely unusual.

"The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Acharya told ANI News.