July 20 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man took his love of water skiing to new heights when he went out on a lake wearing 11-foot stilts.

Chris Dens, 30, of Brainerd, said he was inspired to attempt the feat after seeing a video of Glenn Sperry water skiing on 8-foot stilts, and Sperry, who holds the current record after skiing on 10.5-foot stilts, corresponded with him and offered some tips when he set out to take on the record.

Dens said he started on 3.5-foot stilts and worked his way up to 6.5-foot stilts before deciding to attempt his run on 11-foot stilts.

Dens shared video of some of his failed attempts before he managed a successful run 11 feet over the water.

The skier, a founding member of the Brainerd Ski Loons Water Ski Show Team, said he is planning to make stilt skiing a part of next summer's ski shows.

He said evidence is being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.