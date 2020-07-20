July 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record when he threw 19 chopsticks in one minute, sticking them on the center region of an archery target.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he initially thought the record sounded easy, since it called for use of a 31.5-inch archery target.

Rush said it became more daunting when he realized the rules required his chopsticks to hit and stay in the 12.6-inch diameter inner circle of the target.

The attempt ended with 19 of the chopsticks qualifying, beating the previous record of 14. Rush said he nearly had 20, but one of the chopsticks fell out of the target before the 60 second time limit expired.