July 20 (UPI) -- A Jamaican man who won a lottery jackpot of more than $600,000 disguised his identity by collecting his winnings as Darth Vader.

The winner, identified only as W. Brown, told officials at Supreme Ventures, which operates the lottery in Jamaica, that he bought his ticket for the Lotto drawing at Di Endz Sports Bar in May Pen, Clarendon.

"I don't regularly buy from that place, I usually purchase my ticket in Old Harbour or Spanish Town, but I was on the road so I just stopped there," he said.

Brown collected his $655,911.64 jackpot while dressed as Darth Vader, the Dark Lord of the Sith from the Star Wars films. He said he wanted to keep his identity hidden because he hadn't yet told many people about his luck.

"Life has always been very rough. I come from a poor family, sometimes I couldn't attend school because my parents didn't have it, but I told myself that God will help me one day so I can help my family," he said.

The winner said he is still working on his plans for his winnings.

"I want to decide what is the best thing to do before spending anything. I need to decide what my goals are, but I know I want to own a bus," he said.

Brown said his potential plans for the money also include buying a house and doing some investing.