July 20 (UPI) -- Police in Italy said they searched a package addressed to a fictional mafia boss and discovered it contained 4.5 ounces of cocaine hidden inside hollowed-out coffee beans.

The Guardia di Finanza financial police said customs officers checked the contents of the package after they noticed it was addressed to Santino D'Antonio, a fictional organized crime boss from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Advertisement

Investigators discovered the package contained more than 500 coffee beans that had been hollowed out, filled with cocaine, and reassembled with dark brown tape.

Police said a 50-year-old man who attempted to claim the package at a tobacco shop in Florence was arrested.