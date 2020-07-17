July 17 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma woman said she has made it her mission to solve the mystery of a photo strip she found in a used book for sale at a store.

Emma Smreker said she was shopping for used books at Half Priced Books in Oklahoma City when she discovered the tome contained a photo booth strip depicting a young girl and an adult man.

"It's so darling.. the silly little faces they're making and everything," Smreker told KOCO-TV. "I can't imagine that someone would just willingly give that away in a book without realizing that they're losing that photo."

Smreker, who posts photos of the things she finds in used books on her Instagram page, said she spread the image around to Twitter, Facebook and Reddit in the hopes of identifying the people in the photo, but she hasn't yet had any luck.