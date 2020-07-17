July 17 (UPI) -- A dog that went missing from her family's Kansas home turned up about a week later at the front door of her family's former home -- 60 miles away in Missouri.
Colton Michael said family members returned to their home in Lawson, Mo., recently and were surprised to find a dog on their porch.
Michael, who moved into the home two years ago, said he was even more surprised when he had the canine's microchip checked and discovered Cleo, the 4-year-old golden retriever, belonged to the house's former residents.
Michael discovered Cleo's owner, Drew Feeback, had posted on Facebook about a week earlier that the canine was missing from the family's home in Olathe, Kan. -- about 60 miles away.
Both families said they are at a loss to explain Cleo's long journey, as she would have had to cross a river to make it back to her former home.