July 17 (UPI) -- A hula hoop club in India is celebrating after four members broke Guinness World Records with their hooping skills.

Guinness said four young members of the Chennai Hoopers, a hula hooping club based out of Chennai, India, mastered their craft to the point where they broke world records.

A video shared by the record-keeping organization shows RS Janai, 11, breaking the world record for most elbow-passes in one minute, managing 24 rotations in the allotted time.

The video then shows how a 16-year-old member named Tarun broke the record for most hula hoop rotations around the knees in one minute, managing 194.

E Guru Prasath, 8, broke the world record for most hula hoop passes around the neck in one minute, completing 211 rotations, and Lalith Anisshvar, 15, broke the record for most hula hoop rotations on the arm in one minute, completing 220 rotations.