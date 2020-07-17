July 17 (UPI) -- A baby leopard escaped from its enclosure at a South Carolina zoo, prompting guests to be temporarily moved to indoor areas, city officials said.

Beth Brotherton, communications and neighborhood relations director for the City of Greenville, said the 4-month-old amur leopard cub escaped from the leopard exhibit at the zoo about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

Brotherton said zoo guests were moved to a secure location indoors while zookeepers and Greenville police worked to secure the loose feline.

The baby leopard was safely captured using a net. The animal was not harmed and there were no injuries to humans reported.

The leopard was returned to a holding area and the zoo announced the amur leopards were being temporarily removed from public exhibition.

"We will get them back on exhibit as quickly as possible," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "We thank you for your understanding and patience."

It was unclear how the cub got out of the enclosure.