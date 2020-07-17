July 17 (UPI) -- A Southern California house made famous by outdoor shots in the first season of classic sitcom The Golden Girls is listed for sale for the first time, with an asking price of a tad below $3 million.

The Los Angeles house, listed for $2,999,000 by real estate firm Douglas Elliman, served as the exterior of the house shared by the titular women for the first season of the 1985-1992 sitcom, before a replica was constructed on a studio lot for subsequent seasons.

The owner of the house, James Barry, 65, said it is the first time the four-bedroom home has been listed for sale since his parents, David Noble Barry III and Margaret Carr Barry, had it built in 1955. He said his parents received a small fee for allowing shots of the house to be used in the show.

Barry said only the exterior of the house was used for filming, but the floor plan the series' designers made on a sound stage was based on the actual floor plan of the home.

The Golden Girls ran for 180 episodes and starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan.