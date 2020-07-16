July 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a dog found trapped in a drain pipe on the University of California Santa Barbara campus.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said a member of the public heard the dog crying in distress from a drain pipe on the school's campus and alerted authorities.

Advertisement

Firefighters climbed into the drain and coaxed the dog out of the pipe.

The department said the canine, a 2-year-old pet named Sophie, had been missing from her owner's home for about a month. They said she is believed to have been trapped in the pipe for about three days.

The canine had been spotted periodically in the area prior to the drain rescue, but firefighters said her whereabouts for most of the month that she had been missing are unknown.