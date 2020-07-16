July 16 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police department confirmed officers are now using drones to catch people going nude or topless at an area beach.

The Golden Valley Police Department confirmed officers working with Minneapolis Parks Police used a drone to catch beachgoers in the act of going partially or fully nude at Twin Lake, just west of Theodore Wirth Park, after numerous complaints.

"It had reached the point where it was time for people to be held accountable for their actions," Golden Valley Police Sgt. Randy Mahlen told WCCO-TV.

Witnesses said they spotted the drone in the sky shortly before police arrived and took information from then-clothed beach visitors for potential citations.

"What it did was validate all of these complaints we've been getting from residents," Mahlen said. "It would be no different than a surveillance camera in a public place for a high-crime area."

Kristian Calbert, a beachgoer who was cited for topless sunbathing, said she was unaware that the beach was a part of the Minneapolis Park System. She said there are no signs posted at the beach that mention the park system or rules against nudity.

"It's ridiculous when I turn around and there's a gentleman who has boobs that are as big as, or bigger than mine," Calbert told KARE-TV. "And he can keep his shirt off and we're doing the same thing, sitting in the sun. I'm like, you say it's a sexual organ but it's not. We're not sexualizing it."

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is currently considering a proposal to get rid of the ordinance that bars women from going topless at beaches that are part of the park system. A final vote is expected in August.