July 16 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Ohio came to the rescue of an owl that apparently flew into a soccer net and became entangled.

The Westlake Police Department said Animal Control Officer Jim Wang was dispatched Wednesday when an owl was spotted stuck in an unattended soccer net.

Wang disentangled the great horned owl from the net and took the bird to the Lake Erie Nature Center for evaluation.

A rehabilitation expert at the center said the young owl was found to be uninjured and will be released back into the wild during the weekend.