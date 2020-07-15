July 15 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters were summoned to a home in Colorado where witnesses reported a highly unusual sight: an iguana perched on the roof.

The Westminster Police Department said police and Westminster Fire Department crews responded to a home where the stray lizard was seen sunning itself at the edge of the roof.

Police said firefighters captured the iguana with the help of a bystander named William, who provided his roofing gear to the rescuers.

Police said the iguana is believed to be an escaped pet and they are now trying to locate the lizard's owner.